Spire Wealth Management Sells 105 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,098,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,336,000 after buying an additional 269,451 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,526,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,731,000 after buying an additional 1,203,233 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,610,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,806,000 after buying an additional 185,704 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,300,000 after buying an additional 2,480,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,486,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,113,000 after buying an additional 40,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $1,276,292.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,441,840.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,706,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT stock opened at $168.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $168.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.98.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.67. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.71.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

