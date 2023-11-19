Spire Wealth Management Sells 164 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,315,000 after acquiring an additional 317,335 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,512,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,849,000 after acquiring an additional 862,050 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,371,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,744,000 after acquiring an additional 130,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,195,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,696,000 after acquiring an additional 29,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,733,000 after acquiring an additional 323,756 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LYV opened at $89.60 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.37 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.17.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

