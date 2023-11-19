Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 248,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,310,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,895,000 after purchasing an additional 226,200 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 81,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 120,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $149.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $181.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

