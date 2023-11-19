Spruce Biosciences, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.43) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Spruce Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.43) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.52). The consensus estimate for Spruce Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Spruce Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. SVB Leerink upgraded Spruce Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Spruce Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Shares of Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.17. Spruce Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter worth $83,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

