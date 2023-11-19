SQZ Biotechnologies (OTCMKTS:SQZB) Cut to “Hold” at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (OTCMKTS:SQZB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

SQZ Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of SQZ Biotechnologies stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $589,800.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.79. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $2.79.

SQZ Biotechnologies (OTCMKTS:SQZB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.12.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

