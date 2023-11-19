SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Lifted to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SSE from GBX 1,800 ($22.10) to GBX 1,760 ($21.61) in a report on Monday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on SSE from GBX 2,200 ($27.02) to GBX 2,300 ($28.25) in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.
SSE Stock Up 1.7 %
SSE Company Profile
SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.
