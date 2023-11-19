Star Equity Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (NASDAQ:STRR)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Litchfield Hills Research increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Star Equity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 15th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Star Equity’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share.
STRR stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 million, a PE ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.41. Star Equity has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.59.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Star Equity by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 93,102 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Star Equity during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Star Equity by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 54,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Star Equity by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Star Equity by 239.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 31,684 shares during the period. 34.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.
