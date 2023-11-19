Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “C$18.00” Price Target for Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC)

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$18.00 target price on Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KEC. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Cormark reduced their target price on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th.
Kiwetinohk Energy Stock Down 0.2 %
About Kiwetinohk Energy
Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. The company develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects, and natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kiwetinohk Energy
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Kiwetinohk Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiwetinohk Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.