Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “C$18.00” Price Target for Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC)

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$18.00 target price on Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KEC. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Cormark reduced their target price on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Kiwetinohk Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

About Kiwetinohk Energy

KEC opened at C$13.05 on Thursday. Kiwetinohk Energy has a one year low of C$10.00 and a one year high of C$15.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$570.68 million and a P/E ratio of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. The company develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects, and natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids.

