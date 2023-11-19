Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 43,252 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 39% compared to the typical daily volume of 31,174 call options.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

TNA stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $46.33. The firm has a market cap of $983.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 3.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.71.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 176,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after buying an additional 793,141 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,481,000. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,426,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 90.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 271,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,759,000 after buying an additional 129,054 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $2,849,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.