Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of CRISPR Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 9,248 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 78% compared to the typical volume of 5,203 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.88.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRISPR Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 394.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 52.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 14.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $67.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.57. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $72.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.09.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.