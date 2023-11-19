Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of CRISPR Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 9,248 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 78% compared to the typical volume of 5,203 call options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.88.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRISPR Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics
CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $67.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.57. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $72.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.09.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
