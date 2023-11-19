Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:EMB)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 23,416 call options on the company. This is an increase of 50% compared to the average volume of 15,569 call options.

EMB stock opened at $84.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.35. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $79.70 and a 1-year high of $89.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.362 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,161,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,565 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $123,914,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,267,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,673,000 after buying an additional 409,579 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 195.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,133,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,068,000 after buying an additional 749,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 908,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,010,000 after buying an additional 585,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

