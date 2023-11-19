Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:EMB)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 23,416 call options on the company. This is an increase of 50% compared to the average volume of 15,569 call options.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance
EMB stock opened at $84.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.35. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $79.70 and a 1-year high of $89.97.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.362 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.
