Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 100,303 put options on the company. This is an increase of 71% compared to the typical volume of 58,816 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZM. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $112,114.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,651.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $151,903.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,961 shares in the company, valued at $12,343,453.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $112,114.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,651.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,375 shares of company stock valued at $10,417,755. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ZM opened at $64.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of -0.16. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $58.87 and a twelve month high of $85.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.08.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.51%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

