StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAME opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95. Atlantic American has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Institutional Trading of Atlantic American

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 321.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,922 shares during the quarter. Atlantic American accounts for about 0.9% of Biglari Sardar’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Biglari Sardar owned approximately 0.58% of Atlantic American worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.