StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Trading Down 2.5 %

POLA opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19. Polar Power has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $2.30.

Institutional Trading of Polar Power

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 108,367 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polar Power by 3.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

