StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
RADCOM Stock Down 0.4 %
RDCM opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $115.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.86 and a beta of 0.82. RADCOM has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06.
RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. RADCOM had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 1.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RADCOM will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.
