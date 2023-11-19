StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

RADCOM Stock Down 0.4 %

RDCM opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $115.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.86 and a beta of 0.82. RADCOM has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. RADCOM had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 1.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RADCOM will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDCM. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 753,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after buying an additional 63,622 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 18,681 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RADCOM in the 3rd quarter worth $11,181,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 160,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

