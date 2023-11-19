StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

Sypris Solutions stock opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95. Sypris Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 million, a PE ratio of -96.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at $4,939,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Sypris Solutions in the second quarter valued at $7,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

