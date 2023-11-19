StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Pro-Dex stock opened at $17.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.88. Pro-Dex has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $19.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

Institutional Trading of Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 8.1% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 421.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 345.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.