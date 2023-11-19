StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
UTStarcom Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UTSI opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62. UTStarcom has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $5.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On UTStarcom
An institutional investor recently raised its position in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.16% of UTStarcom worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UTStarcom Company Profile
UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.
