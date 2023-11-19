StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Xunlei Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XNET opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.38. Xunlei has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xunlei

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNET. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Xunlei during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xunlei in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xunlei in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Xunlei in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xunlei by 858.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Company Profile

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

