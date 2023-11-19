StockNews.com Lowers Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

VRNS has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum raised Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Varonis Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays raised Varonis Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.31.

Shares of VRNS opened at $38.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $38.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average of $29.06.

In related news, EVP David Bass sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $4,950,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500,756 shares in the company, valued at $16,524,948. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Varonis Systems by 4.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 21.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

