StockNews.com Upgrades Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) to Buy

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Adams Resources & Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Adams Resources & Energy Price Performance

NYSE AE opened at $29.06 on Friday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $61.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.59). Adams Resources & Energy had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $760.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adams Resources & Energy will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Resources & Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adams Resources & Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Adams Resources & Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 6.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.

