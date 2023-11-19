StockNews.com Upgrades Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) to Buy

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Adams Resources & Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th.
Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.59). Adams Resources & Energy had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $760.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adams Resources & Energy will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Resources & Energy
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adams Resources & Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Adams Resources & Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 6.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Adams Resources & Energy
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.
