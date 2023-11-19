StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target Raised to $21.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on StoneCo from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised StoneCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America raised StoneCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.33.

STNE opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average is $12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.24. StoneCo has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.02%. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in StoneCo during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 22.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

