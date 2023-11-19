Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.00 million-$630.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $641.99 million. Stratasys also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.10-0.14 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSYS. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Stratasys from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Sunday. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Stratasys

Stratasys Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average of $14.73. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $740.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $162.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.