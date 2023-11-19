Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Streamline Health Solutions from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Streamline Health Solutions Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of STRM opened at $0.33 on Thursday. Streamline Health Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 32.09% and a negative net margin of 44.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

