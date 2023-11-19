Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of HF Sinclair worth $24,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,377,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 10.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth $2,507,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth $12,366,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $284,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,145.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on DINO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:DINO opened at $53.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $66.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.57%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

