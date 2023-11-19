Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 764,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 88,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.36% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $30,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,861,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,256,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,802,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $306,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XRAY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

