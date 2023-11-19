Swiss National Bank Sells 991,300 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,384,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991,300 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.1% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of Johnson & Johnson worth $1,553,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 453,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,018,000 after buying an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.7% during the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 969,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,535,000 after buying an additional 138,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.3% during the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $149.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.77 and its 200 day moving average is $160.39. The company has a market capitalization of $360.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $181.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.