Symbotic (SYM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 20th. Analysts expect Symbotic to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Symbotic Trading Up 3.4 %

Symbotic stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. Symbotic has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $64.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.62. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.38 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYM shares. DA Davidson downgraded Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Symbotic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Symbotic from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Symbotic from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Symbotic from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.69.

Insider Transactions at Symbotic

In other news, CFO Thomas C. Ernst, Jr. sold 78,975 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $3,131,358.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,907.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $173,465.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,717.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas C. Ernst, Jr. sold 78,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $3,131,358.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,907.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,989 shares of company stock valued at $8,239,504 in the last quarter. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 1,412.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

