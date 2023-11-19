Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 350 ($4.30) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 115 ($1.41) to GBX 400 ($4.91) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 80 ($0.98) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 187 ($2.30) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synthomer presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 237.83 ($2.92).

Synthomer stock opened at GBX 186.20 ($2.29) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 190.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 121.35. Synthomer has a 52 week low of GBX 168 ($2.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,386 ($41.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £304.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.48, a P/E/G ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.76.

In related news, insider Alexander G. Catto sold 50,000 shares of Synthomer stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.34), for a total value of £14,000 ($17,192.68). In related news, insider Alexander G. Catto sold 50,000 shares of Synthomer stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.34), for a total value of £14,000 ($17,192.68). Also, insider Lily Liu acquired 20,000 shares of Synthomer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.52) per share, with a total value of £41,000 ($50,349.99). Company insiders own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

