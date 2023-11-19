Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($4.58) Per Share

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will earn ($4.58) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.00). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.78) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.69) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on SYRS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $62.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.38. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $5.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYRS. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,581,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after buying an additional 117,108 shares during the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 531,914 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 964,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 452,272 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $975,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 26,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.