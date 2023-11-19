Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Price Performance

Shares of Tantech stock opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29. Tantech has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $7.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tantech

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TANH. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tantech by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 134,694 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Tantech by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 40,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tantech during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 4.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

