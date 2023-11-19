Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TELDF shares. Citigroup downgraded Telefónica Deutschland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. HSBC upgraded Telefónica Deutschland from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Telefónica Deutschland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telefónica Deutschland from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Telefónica Deutschland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELDF opened at $2.49 on Thursday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

