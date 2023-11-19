Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report released on Tuesday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $73.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $74.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth about $1,056,000.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, SVP Gregory J. Henchel sold 27,910 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $1,424,805.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,277.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gregory J. Henchel sold 27,910 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $1,424,805.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,277.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 2,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $103,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,891.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 260,544 shares of company stock worth $13,236,817. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

