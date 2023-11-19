TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Receives $22.25 Average PT from Analysts

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

TGTX stock opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.11 and a beta of 2.10. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.58% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17538.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 102.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

