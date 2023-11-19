The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Carrefour Trading Down 0.8 %
CRRFY stock opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72. Carrefour has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $4.21.
Carrefour Company Profile
