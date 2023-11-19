The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFYFree Report) in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

CRRFY stock opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72. Carrefour has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $4.21.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, childcare, and seasonal products.

