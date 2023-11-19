The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 175,094 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.24% of Mosaic worth $27,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mosaic by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,313,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,988,000 after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Mosaic by 12.8% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Mosaic by 1.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 466,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 129,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Mosaic by 240.3% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 20,720 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. HSBC raised shares of Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.35.

Mosaic Stock Down 1.7 %

MOS stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.