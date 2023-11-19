Tracsis (LON:TRCS) PT Lowered to GBX 1,295

Tracsis (LON:TRCS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,390 ($17.07) to GBX 1,295 ($15.90) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tracsis Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LON:TRCS opened at GBX 805 ($9.89) on Wednesday. Tracsis has a 12 month low of GBX 690 ($8.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,030 ($12.65). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 759.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 832.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of £242.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10,062.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Tracsis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 0.17%. This is a positive change from Tracsis’s previous dividend of $1.00. Tracsis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

Tracsis Company Profile

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware products, and consultancy services for the rail industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset visualisation and digital railway.

