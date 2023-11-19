TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Receives C$16.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.50.

TA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ATB Capital reduced their target price on TransAlta from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC upped their target price on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities upped their target price on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Shares of TA opened at C$11.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.09. TransAlta has a 52 week low of C$10.02 and a 52 week high of C$13.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is 10.28%.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

