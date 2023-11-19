TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Receives C$16.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.50.
TA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ATB Capital reduced their target price on TransAlta from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC upped their target price on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities upped their target price on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.
TransAlta Stock Performance
TransAlta Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is 10.28%.
About TransAlta
TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.
