TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Receives $11.18 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.18.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPVG. StockNews.com lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

TPVG stock opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $376.78 million, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

In other news, Director Katherine J. Park purchased 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,221.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,425. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 264.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

