Trivest Advisors Ltd Has $506.69 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,197,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,800 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 17.5% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $506,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.49.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.4 %

NVDA stock opened at $492.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $444.17 and a 200 day moving average of $423.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 119.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $138.84 and a 52 week high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

