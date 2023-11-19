Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC cut its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 617.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFC. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.76.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.20.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

