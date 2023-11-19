Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Shares of NYSE TNP opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average of $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.32 million, a PE ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The shipping company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 39.40%. The firm had revenue of $182.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This is a boost from Tsakos Energy Navigation’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tsakos Energy Navigation

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 13,698 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 157.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 110.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 39,309 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 167.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Featured Stories

