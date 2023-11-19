Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The shipping company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $182.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.10 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 39.40% and a net margin of 39.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TNP opened at $21.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average is $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $625.32 million, a PE ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $24.78.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This is a boost from Tsakos Energy Navigation’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TNP shares. StockNews.com cut Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 100.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

