TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TTEC. Morgan Stanley upgraded TTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barrington Research upgraded TTEC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

TTEC opened at $18.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average is $29.13. TTEC has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $54.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.63 million, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in TTEC by 25.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in TTEC by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in TTEC by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 158,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 12,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in TTEC by 167.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 58,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

