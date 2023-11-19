Tuniu (TOUR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 21st.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter.

Tuniu Price Performance

TOUR stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32. Tuniu has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tuniu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuniu

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOUR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tuniu by 53.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tuniu by 117.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 30,083 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Tuniu by 1,140.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 139,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 127,806 shares in the last quarter. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

Featured Stories

