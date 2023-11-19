Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWSTGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 29.09% and a negative net margin of 88.97%. The business had revenue of $66.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Twist Bioscience Stock Up 25.9 %

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $24.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.07. Twist Bioscience has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $31.51. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWST. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,117,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,645,000 after purchasing an additional 206,748 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 24.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

