Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Union Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 13th.

Union Bankshares Stock Down 0.6 %

Union Bankshares stock opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average is $22.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.74. Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.48.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 18.38%.

Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 28th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 55.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Union Bankshares by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Union Bankshares by 244.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

