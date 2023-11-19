Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of U. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 8.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 91.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 38.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,396,000 after acquiring an additional 56,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 684.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, insider Marc Whitten sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $213,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 667,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,986,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Marc Whitten sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $213,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 667,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,986,392.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 643,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $16,193,497.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,451,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,733,089.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 968,337 shares of company stock valued at $28,155,257 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:U opened at $29.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 2.45. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $50.08.
Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.
