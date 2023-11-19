Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CAO Sells $43,749.45 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $43,749.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,122.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Olivier Marie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 14th, Olivier Marie sold 1,023 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $14,557.29.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Olivier Marie sold 216 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $2,423.52.

On Monday, September 18th, Olivier Marie sold 962 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $12,246.26.

On Thursday, August 31st, Olivier Marie sold 5,835 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $88,692.00.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Olivier Marie sold 9,530 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $136,660.20.

On Friday, August 18th, Olivier Marie sold 1,488 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $20,623.68.

Upwork Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $14.32 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $15.88. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UPWK shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Upwork from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Upwork from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Institutional Trading of Upwork

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Upwork by 2,216.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,893,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,442 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Upwork by 312.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 330,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 250,061 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Upwork by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,625,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,461,000 after buying an additional 752,668 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Upwork in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Upwork by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 13,982 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

