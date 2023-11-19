Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 20,071 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,659% compared to the typical volume of 1,141 call options.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of VGK opened at $60.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $54.47 and a 1-year high of $63.81.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 966,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,994,000 after buying an additional 91,524 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 864,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,054,000 after acquiring an additional 67,084 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 98,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,160,000. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 156,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.